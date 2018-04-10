Nissan Shows 70 Years of Electric Vehicle Heritage [Video]

New 2018 Nissan Leaf EV. (Image: Nissan)

The automotive market is abuzz with the developments in the electric vehicle space and everyone is going gaga over electric cars, that many of the trade pundits think are the future of mobility. But not many people are aware that long before the Internal Combustion Engines made it to the mass segment, it was actually the electric vehicles that outsold gas powered cars. The early examples of electric vehicles were simple carriages with a battery and motor for propulsion.However, with the turn of the century, things changed for the electric cars. With Karl Benz developing first efficient IC engine and Ford manufacturing first mass produced Model T, the electric cars lost their track. Fast forward another century and ICE cars are still dominating the auto industry.The equation is changing very rapidly as more and more manufacturers are involved in the development of electric vehicles. But there’s one manufacturer that not only is the leading EV manufacturer in the world right now, but is also one of the oldest remaining EV manufacturer in the world.The manufacturer in talks here is the Japanese auto giant Nissan, who started the EV development with a two-seat electric truck prototype called the Tama. The automaker went on to produce a two-door, four-seat electric car shortly thereafter. Nissan has released a video showcasing the 70 years of EV heritage, with both Tama and Leaf.Nissan is currently manufacturing the Nissan LEAF all-electric hatchback, which happens to be the best-selling electric car of all time on a global level. The Nissan Leaf is currently in its second-generation and the automaker has also announced to significantly expand its EV lineup in the near future.A video description on the video reads -“Nissan has been a pioneer in creating and developing electric vehicles (EV). With 70 years of EV heritage, built on the legacy of Prince Motors, Nissan’s goal is to bring the benefits of EV to more people in more places.In 1947, the company succeeded in creating a prototype 2-seater truck (500kg load capacity) with a 4.5hp motor and a new body design. It was named “Tama” after the area where it was produced. Its top speed was 34km/h. Next, they created their first passenger car: with 2 doors and seating for 4, it boasted a top speed of 35km/h and a cruising range of 65km on a single charge.While much has changed, in design and technology, since the Tama’s debut, many of the same features and benefits remain and seen in the new Nissan LEAF.”