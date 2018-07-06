Nissan Sunny Long Term Review - Final Report

Nissan Sunny front fascia. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Nissan Sunny cabin. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Nissan Sunny tail light. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Nissan Sunny rear seats. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Nissan Sunny rear end. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

So our stint with the Nissan Sunny has finally come to an end! After driving the car for more than 6000 km, over a period of 4 months, we bid adieu to the mid-size sedan from our long term garage. The Nissan Sunny has been on sale in India since 2011 and got an update in 2017. It competes in a market dominated by products like Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna.The Japanese sedan proved its mettle thanks to its practicality and budget-friendly offering. We have already published our initial review and the mid-term review of our long term car and this is the third and the final review of the Nissan Sunny. Here’s what we feel about the Nissan Sunny in our long term review-While the Nissan Sunny has some tough competition in this segment, it has its fair bit of positives working in its way. What we ended up liking about this car was its practicality, ergonomics, value for money proposition and mileage. The Nissan Sunny’s cabin is as spacious as it can get, which makes it a perfect chauffeur driven car. Not only the legroom, but the boot space is also generous enough.Apart from the practicality, the Nissan Sunny is also a fun to drive car, thanks to its 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 85 BHP of power and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The ergonomics work in the favor of the Sunny and together with a peppy engine, balanced steering and good ergonomics, Nissan Sunny is a good driver’s car too.When it comes to pricing, the Nissan Sunny is one of the most value for money car in this segment. The mid-size sedan starts at Rs 6.99 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and goes all the way upto Rs 9.50 Lakh, making it the only mid-size sedan with a top spec model under Rs 10 Lakh, making it at least Rs 2.5 Lakh cheaper than the rival products.Lastly, we were impressed with the mileage of the Nissan Sunny sedan. We got an impressive mileage of 17+kmpl, even after driving the sedan mostly in city traffic of NCR, that too in the peak hour traffic. Compare it to rivals, the Nissan Sunny will feature in the top three mid-size sedans with best mileage figures.However, the negatives of the Nissan Sunny overshadow the positives. Surely India is a cost conscious, mileage obsessive country (both of which are fulfilled by Nissan Sunny), but it’s not 2015 anymore. The sales trend point at a changed behavioral pattern of the buyers, who now need a good looking product with all the features in a car.As iterated in our previous reports, even the smallest of the small cars have new-age tech features, right from the cruise control to the Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and also auto headlights, auto wipers, and more, all of which are missing from the Sunny.Then there’s the design language of the Nissan Sunny. While the rivals are looking more and more sharper with every passing generation, the Nissan Sunny still sport an old-school design language, comprising of a curvy and disproportionate design.Lastly, the cabin of the Nissan Sunny is not that welcoming. Although it’s practical, it lacks the premium touch, along with refinement. What that means is not only the NVH (noise, vibration & harshness) levels are high, the cabin doesn’t look as premium for a near Rs 10 lakh car.There’s no doubt that the Nissan Sunny, when launched first, had a great amount of potential of being a perfect mid-size family sedan. However, Nissan lost the track somewhere down the line with the growing competition from companies like Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki and Toyota. 2017 was a perfect opportunity for Nissan to resurrect the product, by giving it a complete makeover and not just a minor nip and tuck, and we are still waiting for it. For now, the Nissan Sunny is a good car for people looking for a chauffeur driven, budget sedan or for the fleet owners.