Nissan Sunny front fascia. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Nissan Sunny cabin. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Nissan Sunny rear seats. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Nissan Sunny front seats. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Nissan Sunny rear end. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

For a market like India, segment like the mid-size sedan offers a great value for money, as they represent premium offering, without putting much dent to one’s pocket. Nissan has marked its presence in the segment for long with the Sunny sedan. The car became synonymous with its promotional campaign – ‘It’s not just a car, but a caarrrr’, symbolizing the extended leg-room for the rear passengers. Kid you not, the rear seat space can give a run for the money to some of the poshest and expensive cars in the market today.While we have driven the car earlier and found it decent enough, we decided to drive it for a longer period to know about the smaller details and driving bits, we might have missed earlier. This is the First report under our long term review, which will be followed by a final report.Here’s the Nissan Sunny Long Term Review – First report!Nissan Sunny competes under the Mid-Size Sedan segment with competitors like Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Honda City. Among such big names, Nissan has managed to squeeze in its own name, thanks to its generous space, both inside the cabin and boot. Strangely, the space inside has nothing to do with the external dimensions of the car, which are at par with the rest of the rivals. It’s due to the clever design of the Sunny that such a space is available for the passengers. Speaking of design, Sunny’s front fascia has a large chrome surrounded trapezoidal grille, and big extended head-lights. The side profile is not as exciting and the small wheels make it even more forgettable. The rear of the Nissan Sunny looks compact and has a large chrome strip on the boot.Inside the cabin is a rainbow of colors – from the beige upholstery to the light grey dashboard, piano black central console and aluminum touch here and there. We especially liked the rotary air-con unit. It’s a large 5-seater cabin with ample space for 5 adults and generous enough legroom for all the passengers. The boot space is also more than sufficient with enough space to shift your home. While the central armrest with cup holders in the rear seat are a nice touch, the front seats miss an armrest. Also, the storage spaces are not adequate enough to keep your knick-knacks in.In terms of equipment, our fully loaded XV D variant came equipped with a BlueTooth infotainment system with reverse parking camera display, push button start with keyless entry, automatic climate control, automatic ORVM, and remote boot opener. There’s a generous use of roof mounted cabin lights (4 to be precise), that are helpful in the night. Safety wise, the car gets dual airbags, and ABS with EBD. Overall, the cabin feels aged in a time when the rivals are offering all the latest gizmos and the space inside is the only saving grace.The Nissan Sunny comes powered by a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The car we are driving is a 1.5-litre K9K dCi diesel unit producing 85 bhp of power @ 3750 rpm and 200 Nm of torque @ 2000 rpm. The power is sent to the front wheels via a 5-speed manual transmission (however, a CVT transmission is also available). We got a good mileage of 17+kmpl mileage on the clock, which is good considering the size of the car. However, some of the rivals are now offering mileage as high as 28 kmpl, which could come out to be 23 kmpl in real conditions.As for the performance, the 200 Nm of torque starts pretty late at 2000 rpm, making it a bit sluggish at times while overtaking other cars in the city traffic. The seats are comfortable and the adjustable driver seat ensures that you utilize the large glass area for a better overall visibility. The handling is pretty balanced, which is a great touch for both city and highway driving. The suspension is on a stiffer side, giving the car a planted ride. However, you will feel large potholes inside the cabin. The insulation level could have been better too.We got our test unit with more than 21,000 km on the clock and we have set the trip-meter to 0 for better understanding of the mileage over the course of the next few months. Our first impressions are decent enough and we felt some things were missing from a car that competes in the mid-size sedan segment. However, at no point we felt like driving a large sedan, thanks to the brilliantly tuned steering. In addition, the space inside the cabin is a big boon too. Be it the weekend trip, or be it running some local errands, Sunny can host your family and friends with a welcoming smile.We will be regularly updating you about the way Nissan Sunny performs in the coming reports and does the space alone could help it be a worthy sedan?