Nissan Sunny Long Term Review – Mid Report

The mid-size sedan market in India is buzzing loud with a lot of new product launches – right from the all-new Hyundai Verna, to the recently launched Toyota Yaris. Then there are cars like Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Honda City – both are which have dominated the market for long now. Amidst such a strong competition, Nissan Sunny is struggling to find its identity.The sedan from the house of the Japanese car manufacturer is on sale in the domestic market for quite-a-some time now. Although we found the car incredibly practical and budget-friendly for a market like India, the Sunny drastically needs an update now. We decided to drive the sedan for a long period of time, to understand the car better and realize its full positives and negatives.We have already published our initial review of the car and this is the mid-term review after driving the car for more than 3000 km. Here’s what we liked during this period and what we don't like about the Nissan Sunny!– Mileage is probably the most important reason for an Indian buyer while considering to buy a car. The Nissan Sunny, although being a mid-size sedan, offers an impressing mileage figure of 18+ kmpl (With 70% city driving and 30% highway driving). There were times when we managed mileage more than 20 kmpl on pure highway driving. Such mileage numbers are really good, considering I am not a light-footed driver in any possible way.– The Nissan Sunny is one of the most spacious cars, not only in its segment, but at least two segments above. It comes with a stupendous legroom at the rear seat. In fact, the whole marketing campaign of the Nissan Sunny revolves around how spacious it is for the rear-seat passengers (It’s not a car, but a ‘caarrrr’ campaign).– The thing with handling on most of the cars is either they are too nimble (good for city driving), or they are too stiff (good for highway driving). However, the Nissan Sunny manages both the fronts quite equally and feels ready for either of the driving conditions.– The Nissan Sunny is the most competitively priced mid-size sedan in the market today with a starting price of Rs 6.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). Available in 6 variants, the top spec Sunny is priced below Rs 10 Lakhs (Rs 9.50 Lakhs precisely). That makes it at least Rs 2.5 Lakhs cheaper than the rival cars.– It’s 2018 already and even the smallest of the small cars are loaded with new-age tech features. However, Nissan Sunny is yet get a major update, which means it is missing out on many gadgets that the rivals offer. Case in point, equipment like Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Auto headlights, Auto wipers, and more are missing from the Sunny. Also, while some of the rivals are offering 7 airbags, Nissan Sunny only offers 2 airbags on the top variant.– Another downer for the Nissan Sunny could be the old school design of the sedan. Nissan Sunny looks curvy and disproportionate when compared to rivals, and other new-age cars.– Last of the negatives that the Nissan Sunny comes with the high NVH (noise, vibration & harshness) levels. Not only the diesel engine of the Sunny is incredibly loud while accelerating hard, the cabin insulation is not good enough to stop wind noise from entering the cabin. This creates a lot of disturbance for both the driver and passengers.Overall, the Nissan Sunny is a good car for the people who are on a budget and love to be chauffeur driven. There are a lot of things going towards the Sunny’s way, however, Nissan should now think of updating the car with added features. We will be driving the car further to give you our final impression of the mid-size sedan. So keep a tab here and wait for our final impressions.