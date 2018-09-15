English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nissan Sunny Special Edition Launched in India at Rs 8.48 Lakh
The new Nissan Sunny Special Edition gets a 6.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports phone mirroring and NissanConnect.
Nissan Sunny Special Edition. (Photo: Nissan)
Loading...
Nissan India has launched the Special Edition Sunny at a price tag of Rs 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom). Refreshed with new design elements and features, the Nissan Sunny Special Edition gets a black roof wrap, new body decals and black wheel covers with new rear spoilers.
Underlining Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility vision, the Sunny Special Edition also gets NissanConnect, an integrated connected car technology, with more than 50 features, claimed to offer security and convenience. The Limited Edition also has a built-in 6.2-inch touchscreen AVN with phone mirroring.
Commenting on the launch of the stylish new edition of the Nissan Sunny, Hardeep Singh Brar, Director Sales and Commercial, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The Nissan Sunny is our flagship sedan and has enjoyed immense customer loyalty over the years. As a company that is always on the lookout for customer feedback, we are proud to present the Sunny Special Edition, an embodiment of this customer-centric product philosophy, smart technological upgrades and best-in-class spacious interiors that make it a perfect car for customers looking for a sophisticated driving experience.”
Nissan Sunny Special Edition interiors. (Photo: Nissan)
The NissanConnect is said to offer features like geo-fencing, speed alert, curfew alert, nearby pit-stops, Locate My Car and Share My Car Location services meant to improve the car’s security.
The Sunny Special Edition is available in two powertrains - 1.5-litre diesel and petrol engines. The petrol engine is paired with the X-Tronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission), while the 1.5-litre diesel is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. Dual Airbags, Speed-sensing Door Lock and Driver Seat Belt Reminder come as standard across all variants.
Underlining Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility vision, the Sunny Special Edition also gets NissanConnect, an integrated connected car technology, with more than 50 features, claimed to offer security and convenience. The Limited Edition also has a built-in 6.2-inch touchscreen AVN with phone mirroring.
Commenting on the launch of the stylish new edition of the Nissan Sunny, Hardeep Singh Brar, Director Sales and Commercial, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The Nissan Sunny is our flagship sedan and has enjoyed immense customer loyalty over the years. As a company that is always on the lookout for customer feedback, we are proud to present the Sunny Special Edition, an embodiment of this customer-centric product philosophy, smart technological upgrades and best-in-class spacious interiors that make it a perfect car for customers looking for a sophisticated driving experience.”
Nissan Sunny Special Edition interiors. (Photo: Nissan)
The NissanConnect is said to offer features like geo-fencing, speed alert, curfew alert, nearby pit-stops, Locate My Car and Share My Car Location services meant to improve the car’s security.
The Sunny Special Edition is available in two powertrains - 1.5-litre diesel and petrol engines. The petrol engine is paired with the X-Tronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission), while the 1.5-litre diesel is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. Dual Airbags, Speed-sensing Door Lock and Driver Seat Belt Reminder come as standard across all variants.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Wednesday 12 September , 2018
5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Wednesday 12 September , 2018 5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers: Infinity War: Marvel is Releasing the Film's Hindi Version Again; Deets Inside
- On Engineer's Day, Saluting Trailblazing Women Engineers Who Are Sheroes for Girls Everywhere
- Samsung Could Launch a Foldable Smartphone With Four cameras on October 11
- SAFF Cup: Favourites India Expect to Defend Title Again as Maldives Stand in the Way
- Albie Morkel Recounts Being Stuck in Mozambique Jail for Alleged Weapons Smuggling
Loading...
Loading...