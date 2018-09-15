Nissan Sunny Special Edition Launched in India at Rs 8.48 Lakh

Nissan Sunny Special Edition interiors. (Photo: Nissan)

Nissan India has launched the Special Edition Sunny at a price tag of Rs 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom). Refreshed with new design elements and features, the Nissan Sunny Special Edition gets a black roof wrap, new body decals and black wheel covers with new rear spoilers.Underlining Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility vision, the Sunny Special Edition also gets NissanConnect, an integrated connected car technology, with more than 50 features, claimed to offer security and convenience. The Limited Edition also has a built-in 6.2-inch touchscreen AVN with phone mirroring.Commenting on the launch of the stylish new edition of the Nissan Sunny, Hardeep Singh Brar, Director Sales and Commercial, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The Nissan Sunny is our flagship sedan and has enjoyed immense customer loyalty over the years. As a company that is always on the lookout for customer feedback, we are proud to present the Sunny Special Edition, an embodiment of this customer-centric product philosophy, smart technological upgrades and best-in-class spacious interiors that make it a perfect car for customers looking for a sophisticated driving experience.”The NissanConnect is said to offer features like geo-fencing, speed alert, curfew alert, nearby pit-stops, Locate My Car and Share My Car Location services meant to improve the car’s security.The Sunny Special Edition is available in two powertrains - 1.5-litre diesel and petrol engines. The petrol engine is paired with the X-Tronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission), while the 1.5-litre diesel is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. Dual Airbags, Speed-sensing Door Lock and Driver Seat Belt Reminder come as standard across all variants.