Nissan Kicks, Terrano SUV and More Being Offered at Discounts of up to Rs 75,000 in August

Some of Nissan and Datsun dealers are offering discounts across their product range in August. These benefits on the vehicles will be available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, a lower rate of interest and extended warranty. Nissan Sunny receives the highest discount of Rs 75,000 of which a cash discount of Rs 45,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 is offered. Nissan Kicks is being offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 55,000, three-year warranty, 7.99 per cent rate of interest and an RSA and service pack.

The Nissan Micra is available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. Nissan Micra Active, on the other hand, is being offered at a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. The report by Carwale further adds that the Datsun models are available with discounts up to Rs 37,000. The Datsun Redi-Go will be available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 12,000. The Go and Go+ will be available at a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 each.

