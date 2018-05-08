Nissan Terrano Sport Special Edition Launched at Rs 12.22 Lakh, Gets Styling Updates

Nissan Terrano Sport interiors. (Photo: Nissan India)

Nissan India has launched of the Terrano Sport special edition at a price tag of Rs 12.22 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Nissan Terrano comes with new features and updated interior and exterior design elements.The exterior changes include new body decals with an all-black roof wrap, black wrapped pillars and new wheel-arch claddings. The hood has been given stripes and the fenders, rear bumper, and front and rear doors get the same treatment. On the inside, the seats now come with crimson stitched seat covers and floor mats which too get the crimson highlights.Commenting on the launch, Jerome Saigot, Managing Director, Nissan India Private Limited said, “Inspired by our global SUV heritage, the all-new Terrano Sport Edition makes a bold statement and entry on the road. The sporty exteriors clubbed with the smart, luxurious dual tone interiors make it a great package for the customers who are looking for an SUV that complements their achievements and reflects their adventurous lifestyle.”Globally, Nissan focuses on sports as a medium to engage with its customers. In line with this strategy, Nissan entered into an eight-year partnership International Cricket Council till 2023. The Terrano Sport edition comes with NissanConnect, an integrated information and communication platform that connects with the customer’s smartphone. As per the company, this package comes with over 50 features and three years of free services. The features include Geo-fencing, Speed Alert, Curfew Alert, nearby pit stops, Locate My Car and Share My Car Location are some of its notable features.The other features include dual tone interior, 7-inch touchscreen navigation system, steering mounted audio/phone control, touch lane change indicator, dual-airbags, Daytime Running Lights, ABS and EBD with BA (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution with Braking Assistance).The Nissan Terrano is also available in 3 engine options - 1.6 Petrol, 1.5 Diesel and 1.5 Diesel THP, which come along with an option of a 5-speed manual transmission or a 6-Speed Advanced Auto Drive offering smooth, computer-controlled gearshifts for a stress-free drive in city traffic and on open highways.