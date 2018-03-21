English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nissan to Hike Vehicle Prices in India by Up To 2% from April
Nissan currently sells three models -- Micra, Sunny and the Terrano -- in India priced between Rs 4.64 lakh and Rs 14.46 lakh.
Nissan Logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Japanese automaker Nissan has said that it will increase prices of its vehicles, including products under Datsun brand, by up to 2 percent in India from next month.
Nissan currently sells three models -- Micra, Sunny and the Terrano -- in India priced between Rs 4.64 lakh and Rs 14.46 lakh.
Datsun models -- GO, GO+ and redi-GO -- are currently priced between Rs 2.49 lakh and Rs 5.12 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).
"Due to rising input costs, we will be increasing the price of our Nissan and Datsun cars with effect from April 1, 2018. We are confident that our cars will continue to offer excellent value and choice to our customers," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Jerome Saigot said in a statement.
