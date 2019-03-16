English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant to Head Mobility Panel in India
The panel will propose and recommend policy guidelines and government interventions and possible strategies for holistic, sustainable and transformative mobility and energy storage in India.
File photo of NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant will head the National Mission on Transformative Mobility and Battery Storage, which is being set up to promote clean and sustainable mobility initiatives in the country. The Union Cabinet on March 7 had approved setting up of the National Mission on Transformative Mobility and Battery Storage.
According to a notification by the Niti Aayog, other members of the panel include secretaries of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Power, Department of Heavy Industry, Department of Science and Technology, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, and Director General of Bureau of Industrial Standard.
The terms of reference of mission includes ensuring implementation and compliance of the decisions and recommendations of the steering committee.
The panel will also propose and recommend policy guidelines and government interventions and possible strategies for holistic, sustainable and transformative mobility and energy storage in India.
