English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Niti Aayog Prepares MCA Document for Introducing Electric Bus Fleet for Public Transport in India
Out of the 24 million vehicles sold in India in 2017-18, electric vehicles accounted for barely about 1 percent.
Volvo Electric Articulated Bug. Image for representation only. (Photo: Volvo)
Loading...
Indian Government's think-tank Niti Aayog has come out with a Model Concession Agreement (MCA) document for introducing electric-bus fleet in cities for public transportation on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode. The government is mulling over giving targets to state public transporters to deploy certain percentage of electric vehicles in their new orders, a top Niti Aayog official had said recently.
According to Niti Aayog, the document titled 'Public Private Partnership in Operation and Maintenance of Electric Buses in cities' has been developed based on international best practices, and with view of providing cleaner, more efficient and affordable public transportation.
"The objective is to provide O&M efficiency of city bus fleet for the authority, while ensuring bankability of the project for the private sector," the Aayog said in its report. The stakeholders are required to share comments by October 4, 2018.
According to latest estimates, India has 1 to 1.5 lakh electric vehicles that are projected to grow to about 5 percent of the total vehicles in the next five years. Of the about 24 million vehicles sold in India in 2017-18, electric vehicles accounted for barely about 1 percent.
According to Niti Aayog, the document titled 'Public Private Partnership in Operation and Maintenance of Electric Buses in cities' has been developed based on international best practices, and with view of providing cleaner, more efficient and affordable public transportation.
"The objective is to provide O&M efficiency of city bus fleet for the authority, while ensuring bankability of the project for the private sector," the Aayog said in its report. The stakeholders are required to share comments by October 4, 2018.
According to latest estimates, India has 1 to 1.5 lakh electric vehicles that are projected to grow to about 5 percent of the total vehicles in the next five years. Of the about 24 million vehicles sold in India in 2017-18, electric vehicles accounted for barely about 1 percent.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AFC U-16 Championship: Indian Colts Open Campaign With Narrow Win Against Vietnam
- iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Now Available on Jio Network
- Google Tweaks Privacy Policy for Its Indian Payment App After Paytm Complaint
- Rhea Chakraborty Gets Heavily Trolled for Sharing These Pictures With Mahesh Bhatt
- Amazon Echo Auto Wants to Put Alexa in Your Car
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...