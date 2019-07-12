Take the pledge to vote

NITI Aayog Proposes Two-Wheelers Sold in India After 2025 Should be Electric: Gadkari

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari also said that the NITI Aayog has proposed that three-wheelers sold in the country should also be electric ones, but only after March 31, 2023.

PTI

Updated:July 12, 2019, 12:51 PM IST
File photo of Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (PTI)
To ensure rapid transition towards electric mobility, the NITI Aayog has proposed that two-wheelers below the capacity of 150 cc sold in the country after March 31, 2025, should be electric ones only, Parliament was informed Thursday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari also said the Aayog has also proposed that three-wheelers sold in the country should be electric ones only after March 31, 2023.

Gadkari said the government has started working on meeting the demands of electricity for the new set of electric vehicles (EVs). "Niti Aayog in its meeting held on May 14, 2019 regarding National Mission for Transformative Mobility and Battery Storage has proposed that after March 31, 2023, only electric three-wheelers (with lithium-ion and other advanced battery chemistry only) shall be sold under the category of two-wheelers and after March 31, 2025, all new sales under the category of two-wheelers," Gadkari said.

This has been decided after detailed deliberations with key stakeholders of different ministries for cleaning up Indian cities and to ensure rapid transition towards EVs and making India a manufacturing base for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers, he said.

He added that the road map for implementation shall be finalised in consultation with stakeholders. In response to a separate query, the minister said that currently, there are 3,97,184 EVs in the country.

