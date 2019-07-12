NITI Aayog Proposes Two-Wheelers Sold in India After 2025 Should be Electric: Gadkari
Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari also said that the NITI Aayog has proposed that three-wheelers sold in the country should also be electric ones, but only after March 31, 2023.
File photo of Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (PTI)
To ensure rapid transition towards electric mobility, the NITI Aayog has proposed that two-wheelers below the capacity of 150 cc sold in the country after March 31, 2025, should be electric ones only, Parliament was informed Thursday.
In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari also said the Aayog has also proposed that three-wheelers sold in the country should be electric ones only after March 31, 2023.
Gadkari said the government has started working on meeting the demands of electricity for the new set of electric vehicles (EVs). "Niti Aayog in its meeting held on May 14, 2019 regarding National Mission for Transformative Mobility and Battery Storage has proposed that after March 31, 2023, only electric three-wheelers (with lithium-ion and other advanced battery chemistry only) shall be sold under the category of two-wheelers and after March 31, 2025, all new sales under the category of two-wheelers," Gadkari said.
This has been decided after detailed deliberations with key stakeholders of different ministries for cleaning up Indian cities and to ensure rapid transition towards EVs and making India a manufacturing base for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers, he said.
He added that the road map for implementation shall be finalised in consultation with stakeholders. In response to a separate query, the minister said that currently, there are 3,97,184 EVs in the country.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Saturday 06 July , 2019
First Ride Review: New BMW S 1000 RR First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Is Anita Hassanandani the Highest Paid Celeb on Salman Khan’s Show Nach Baliye 9?
- Shifting Base: Climate Change is Causing Coral Reefs are Moving From Equatorial to Temperate Regions
- Jawa Motorcycle Waiting Period Crosses 10 Months, Pune to Wait the Longest
- Amazon Prime Subscription at Rs 499 Per Year: Here is How Millennials Can Avail The Youth Offer
- JK Rowling, Valued at 92 Million Dollars, is the Only Author in the '100 Highest Paid Celebrities'