NITI Aayog Reveal ‘Breathe India’ Plan to Reduce Air Pollution, Delhi, Agra on Focus

To combat rising air pollution, NITI Aayog has developed a 15-points action plan, titled ‘Breathe India’, for top 10 most polluted cities in India. In the proposal, electrifying last mile connectivity by 2022, including public transport, taxis and three-wheelers, has been given thrust. Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) anticipates that this move could further spur the demand of electric vehicles (EV). Most importantly, it would help in reducing carbon emissions in a huge way.“We welcome the step initiated by the NITI Ayog to address the burgeoning problem of rising air pollution in the country. Converting ICE autos into electric ones by discounting the residual value of the existing auto from a new electric auto would help in a smooth transition without putting any additional financial burden on owners”, said Mr Sohinder Gill, Director General, Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles.He further added, “Incentives like free registration and ease of getting permits for electric 2 wheelers and 3 wheelers would further motivate customers to adopt green mobility and run toward a cleaner future.”The cities that have been identified are Kanpur, Faridabad, Gaya, Varanasi, Patna, Delhi, Lucknow, Agra, Gurgaon and Muzaffarpur. Once it gets approved and implemented in the identified cities, it could be further replicated in the other part of the country.