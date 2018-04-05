English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NITI Aayog Submits Draft Cabinet Note on Zero Emission Vehicles
To promote electric vehicles NITI Aayog has proposed the formation of six committees.
(Representative Image: Reuters)
NITI Aayog has submitted a draft Cabinet note on developing a strategy for zero emission vehicles and ancillary technology, Parliament was informed yesterday.
In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Planning Rao Inderjit Singh said that in order to promote electric vehicles, NITI Aayog in its role as government think tank has proposed the formation of six committees.
He said that each committee, to be headed by the respective secretaries, will decide issues pertaining to finalization of non-fiscal incentive; promotion of last mile connectivity; electric mobility in public transport; technology development of R&D electric mobility; charging infrastructure for electric mobility, and demand and supply-side incentive.
"Niti Aayog has also submitted a draft cabinet note on developing a strategy to scale up transformative mobility for uptake of zero-emission vehicles and ancillary technology," he added.
Replying to a separate query, Singh said that NITI Aayog has prepared a report titled 'Roadmap for Make in India in Body Armour'.
He said the major recommendations made in the report covered issues such as the promotion of indigenous manufacturing of body armours including raw material, creating more testing facilities, adoption of Indian Standards in Body Armours, setting up of Centres of Excellence for pursuing of R&D in nano-technology materials for lightweight armours and simplification of the permanent process.
He further pointed out that the government constituted an empowered committee on January 30, 2018, under the chairmanship of NITI Aayog member to drive and implement various recommendations of the report.
"The empowered committee will examine the proposals that will be received from aspiring products and take suitable decisions," Singh said.
Also Watch: Kymco Ionex Electric Scooter Solution First Look | Cars18
Also Watch
In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Planning Rao Inderjit Singh said that in order to promote electric vehicles, NITI Aayog in its role as government think tank has proposed the formation of six committees.
He said that each committee, to be headed by the respective secretaries, will decide issues pertaining to finalization of non-fiscal incentive; promotion of last mile connectivity; electric mobility in public transport; technology development of R&D electric mobility; charging infrastructure for electric mobility, and demand and supply-side incentive.
"Niti Aayog has also submitted a draft cabinet note on developing a strategy to scale up transformative mobility for uptake of zero-emission vehicles and ancillary technology," he added.
Replying to a separate query, Singh said that NITI Aayog has prepared a report titled 'Roadmap for Make in India in Body Armour'.
He said the major recommendations made in the report covered issues such as the promotion of indigenous manufacturing of body armours including raw material, creating more testing facilities, adoption of Indian Standards in Body Armours, setting up of Centres of Excellence for pursuing of R&D in nano-technology materials for lightweight armours and simplification of the permanent process.
He further pointed out that the government constituted an empowered committee on January 30, 2018, under the chairmanship of NITI Aayog member to drive and implement various recommendations of the report.
"The empowered committee will examine the proposals that will be received from aspiring products and take suitable decisions," Singh said.
Also Watch: Kymco Ionex Electric Scooter Solution First Look | Cars18
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Anupam Kher Unveils First Look From The Accidental Prime Minister; See Pictures
- Family Time With Kapil Sharma: Kapil's Show to Go Off-air Just One Week After Comedian's Comeback?
- OnePlus Bullet Wireless Earphones to be Launched With OnePlus 6
- SRH Need to Sort Out 'Little Details', Says Bhuvneshwar Kumar
- Sanjay Dutt Gets Angry, Walks Out After Questions About Madhuri Dixit; Watch Video