English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nitin Gadakri Plans to Plant 125 Crore Trees, Build 40 Km Road Everyday
I am thinking to work on creating roadside amenities in a big way and 2,000 such amenities would be set up - said Nitin Gadkari.
Newly-appointed Minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari greets supporters during his arrive, in Nagpur Saturday. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Nitin Gadkari, who has also been given charge of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways again in the Modi’s new Cabinet 2.0 has said that he has set a new target of laying 40 kms of road everyday over the next one-and-a-half years. As per the previous figures, BJP led NDA government under the supervision of Gadkari was building 26 Km roads everyday.
"I got an opportunity to work on road transport...this time, I have decided to plant 125 crore trees, as much as the country's population, along the roads in the next five years,” said Nitin Gadkari. "I am thinking to work on creating roadside amenities in a big way and 2,000 such amenities would be set up. Work has started on the Mumbai-Delhi Expressway and 12 other expressway projects will be completed in next three months," he said.
"I will work with my full strength on this factor," he added. The minister also said that he has decided to create roadside amenities across the country.
The minister was speaking to reporters at his residence here. On his new responsibility of the MSME Ministry, he said, "This portfolio is associated with the most important issue - the country's growth rate and employment potential. And it is the PM's expectation that employment should increase from this sector, which is very low now and there should be creation of employment".
With Inputs from PTI
"I got an opportunity to work on road transport...this time, I have decided to plant 125 crore trees, as much as the country's population, along the roads in the next five years,” said Nitin Gadkari. "I am thinking to work on creating roadside amenities in a big way and 2,000 such amenities would be set up. Work has started on the Mumbai-Delhi Expressway and 12 other expressway projects will be completed in next three months," he said.
"I will work with my full strength on this factor," he added. The minister also said that he has decided to create roadside amenities across the country.
The minister was speaking to reporters at his residence here. On his new responsibility of the MSME Ministry, he said, "This portfolio is associated with the most important issue - the country's growth rate and employment potential. And it is the PM's expectation that employment should increase from this sector, which is very low now and there should be creation of employment".
With Inputs from PTI
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hina Khan Has Shared Beautiful Pictures from Her Europe Trip, See Here
- McCullum's Prediction for Bangladesh Goes Terribly Wrong and Fans Have a Field Day
- PUBG: The Recent Incidents Indicate This Game is More Dangerous Than You May Imagine
- Aamir Khan Wonders How Son Junaid Charmed Rani Mukerji, See Pic
- Football Star Cristiano Ronaldo Buys Rs 6.6 Crore Limited Run McLaren Senna Supercar - Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results