Nitin Gadkari: Aim to Complete Amritsar-Jamnagar Greenfield Corridor by September 2023

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the 1,224-km Amritsar-Jamnagar greenfield corridor is being constructed in full swing and is targeted to be completed by September 2023. The road transport and highways minister, in a series of tweets, said the Bikaner to Jodhpur section of 277 km is targeted to be completed and opened to the public by the end of this year.

The Amritsar-Jamnagar Greenfield corridor, one of the most important Greenfield corridors being developed by NHAI, is being constructed in a full capacity. The complete corridor is targeted to be completed by September 2023.

Gadkari said the flagship Amritsar – Bhatinda – Jamnagar corridor is being developed at a total capital cost of Rs 26,000 crore. It will connect the towns of Amritsar, Bhatinda, Sangaria, Bikaner, Sanchore, Samakhiyali and Jamnagar across the four states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

He noted that the corridor will connect the northern industrial and agricultural centres of the country with the key ports of western India like Jamnagar and Kandla. This will help boost the industrial revolution connecting the industrial belt of Baddi, Bhatinda, and Ludhiana through spurs and Jammu and Kashmir through Delhi – Amritsar – Katra Expressway, Gadkari added.

