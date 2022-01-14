Nitin Gadkari Approves Notification to Make Atleast 6 Airbags Mandatory in Vehicles

Union Minsiter of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari recently tweeted that he has approved a Draft GSR notification to make minimum of 6 airbags mandatory in vehicles carrying up to 8 passengers. “In order to enhance the safety of the occupants in motor vehicles carrying upto 8 passengers, I have now approved a Draft GSR Notification to make a minimum of 6 Airbags compulsory." Gadkari said in a tweet.

“The Ministry had already mandated the implementation of fitment of the driver airbag w.e.f 01st July 2019 and front co-passenger airbag w.e.f 01st January 2022." Gadkari tweeted. “To minimise the impact of frontal and lateral collisions to the occupants seated in both front and rear compartments, it has been decided that 4 additional airbags be mandated in the M1 vehicle category" he added.

In August last year, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had emphasised on the roll-out of flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs) in the Indian auto market within a year. Gadkari also appealed to vehicle manufacturers to compulsorily provide a minimum of six airbags across all variants and segments of a vehicle.

“Met a delegation of CEOs of SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) in New Delhi today. Emphasised on the need for a quick roll-out of Flex-Fuel Vehicles (FFVs) capable of running on 100% ethanol and gasoline into the Indian auto market within a year’s time," the minister had said in a tweet.

“In the interest of passenger safety, I have also appealed all private vehicle manufacturers to compulsorily provide a minimum of 6 airbags across all variants and segments of the vehicle," he added. According to an official statement, the minister met a delegation of CEOs from the Society of India Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) comprising private, commercial and two-wheeler automobile manufacturers.

