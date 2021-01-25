News18 Logo

News18» News»Auto»Nitin Gadkari Approves Proposal to Levy 'Green Tax' on Old, Polluting Vehicles
Nitin Gadkari Approves Proposal to Levy 'Green Tax' on Old, Polluting Vehicles

File photo of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. (PTI)

Transport vehicles older than 8 years could be charged Green Tax at the time of renewal of fitness certificate, at the rate of 10% to 25% of road tax.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has approved a proposal to levy a 'Green Tax' on old vehicles which are polluting the environment. 'Proposal will now go to the states for consultation before it is formally notified' said Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

This comes after the government, in November, announced that a cabinet note has been written for the new vehicle scrappage policy in India. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has reportedly formulated a note on the creation of an ecosystem for voluntary and environment-friendly phasing out of old polluting vehicles.

A month before that, a Cabinet note on the issue was ready and sent for further consultations with the stakeholders on PMO directions.

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has formulated a note for the Cabinet on creation of an ecosystem for voluntary and environment-friendly phasing out of unfit and old polluting vehicles," Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways VK Singh said in reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.


