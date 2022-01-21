Nitin Gadkari Approves Rs 1200 Crore Project to Upgrade Shiradi Ghat Road in Karnataka

Union Minister for National Highways and Road Transport, Nitin Gadkari, has approved a Rs 1200 crore project to upgrade the existing 2-lane Shiradi Ghat road into a 4-lane highway.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) would take up the project and complete it in two years, Gadkari said on Thursday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured full cooperation and speedy approvals for implementing the project, a press note from the CM’s office stated.

The Shiradi Ghat road needs immediate upgradation. The road is usually in pitiable condition during the monsoon season.

Once the upgradation work is complete, the entire stretch of highway between Bengaluru and Mangaluru would become a 4-lane road, accelerating the economic growth of the region.

The Union minister has also instructed the NHAI to study a proposal to build a 6-lane tunnel through the Shiradi Ghat.

On Monday, Gadkari had called for cooperation between Central and state governments for infrastructure development in the country.

“Cooperation and communication needs to be enhanced between State and Centre," he said while inaugurating a Conference on “PM-Gati Shakti" for the South Zone, organised by his Ministry.

The day-long event witnessed panel discussions on various aspects of the programme, involving Central and state officials and stakeholders. Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana were the states and Union Territories that participated in the event.

Gadkari said that infrastructure development will play an important role in fulfilling the vision of India becoming a $5 trillion economy and welcomed suggestions from the States for making the programme a success.

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, in her address, said that the multi-modal connectivity will facilitate connectivity for movement of people and goods while Chief Minister N. Rangasamy spoke about the importance of the elevated corridor project to minimise traffic congestion, helipad services and airport facilities for people visiting Puducherry.

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Bommai said that the time has come to cooperate and coordinate in major megaprojects of the Centre and the states. he urged the Centre to fasten clearances and relax rules in the finance sector to maximise investments.

The states and UTs gave their presentation during the conference regarding the achievements so far, action plan for implementation and improvement of logistics and infrastructure development in the respective states and UTs.

(With inputs from IANS)

