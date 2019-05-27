Nitin Gadkari Birthday: All the Development Work In India by Minister for Road Transport and Highways

Union minister Nitin Gadkari sits on the driving seat of an electric vehicle during the inauguration of two Electric Vehicle charging points at Niti Aayog, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways turns 62 today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wished Nitin Gadkari on his birthday. He wrote, "Greetings to my valued colleague @nitin_gadkari Ji on his birthday. Gadkari Ji has made a mark as a good organiser, who has strengthened BJP at the grassroots and an effective minister, who has contributed to creating new infrastructure. Praying for his long and healthy life."Gadkari, who became the youngest president of the BJP in 2009, has been instrumental in a number of developmental projects in the country. Known for the works during his tenure as a Public Works Department Minister in the state of Maharashtra, he constructed a network of roads, highways and flyovers across the state including the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, India's first six-lane concrete, high-speed, access controlled tolled expressway. On his birthday, we take a look at some of the works undertaken by Gadkari during his tenure as a Union Minister.- When he was first entrusted the responsibility of the Ministry of Road Transport, Highways and Shipping, Gadkari discontinued the fee collection on 62 toll plazas.- Gadkari was also instrumental in the creation of National Highway Toll Information System, Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) System, CCTV Surveillance System, Automated Camera-based Driving Test System, Cashless Treatment for Road Accident Victim among other benefits for the Indian roads.- He also initiated the INAM-PRO Platform for Infrastructure and Material Providers for the Highway Sector and the National Highway Development Project, Electronic Rickshaw and International Cooperation in Road Transport.- Nitin Gadkari also initiated several new projects like the Sagarmala Project, Coastal Berths, Improving Port Connectivity, Incentives to make Major Ports Green, SEZ at JNPT, Green Channel clearance for Coastal Cargo, New Major Ports, Oil Pollution Cess. Notably, the Sagarmala Programme is an initiative by the government of India to enhance the performance of the country's logistics sector. The programme envisages unlocking the potential of waterways and the coastline to minimize infrastructural investments required to meet these targets.- Nitin Gadkari is also one of the key people in the Bharatmala Pariyojana, a centrally-sponsored and funded road and highways project of the Government of India. The total investment for 83,677 km committed new highways is estimated at Rs 5.35 lakh crore, making it the single largest outlay for a government road construction scheme.- He laid the foundation stones for seven National Highway projects worth over Rs 4419 crore in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra in February.- He has also been instrumental in the successful evacuation of Indians from Yemen, Transportation of Coal through the Ganga and promotion to Inland Water Transport.