Nitin Gadkari Makes a Statement by Reaching Parliament in Hydrogen Car

When it comes to the future of automobiles, alternative sources of fuel are seen as where the industry is headed. And when it comes to talking about the future, there is no one that has championed the cause of alternative fuels more than Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. And now, Nitin Gadkari was seen reaching the Parliament on Wednesday in a hydrogen-powered car – the Toyota Mirai.

It was only recently when Toyota had launched India’s first all-hydrogen electric vehicle, Mirai, in India. The car was launched as part of the brand’s pilot project with the International Center for Automotive Technology (ICAT). The Mirai is one of the few FCEVs in the world and purely runs on hydrogen generated electricity.

Delhi | Union Road Transport & Highways minister Nitin Gadkari rides in a green hydrogen-powered car to Parliament pic.twitter.com/ymwtzaGRCm— ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2022

The second-generation iteration of the car will be manufactured at Toyota’s plant in Karnataka. The car was originally introduced globally last year. It will return a range of 646km on a single tank and will take about 5 minutes for refuelling.

Delighted to launch the world's most advanced technology - developed Green Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) Toyota Mirai along with Union Minister Shri @HardeepSPuri ji, Union Minister Shri @RajKSinghIndia ji,… pic.twitter.com/teu8pm1l57— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 16, 2022

The pilot project comes as a part of the Government’s push to promote greener and cleaner fuel solutions for the country’s vehicle fleet. The Mirai comes equipped with a high-pressure hydrogen fuel tank and an electric motor. The powertrain essentially breaks the hydrogen into water and oxygen and generates energy from it. Unlike traditional ICEs a hydrogen fuel cell powertrain emits water from the tailpipe.

“Green Hydrogen can be generated from renewable energy and abundantly available biomass. Introduction and adoption of technology to tap into the Green hydrogen’s potential will play a key role in securing a clean and affordable energy future for India,” Nitin Gadkari had said on Twitter.

