1-min read

Nitin Gadkari to Inaugurate Two Highway Projects in Punjab

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will preside over the function today marking inaugural of Zirakpur-Bathinda and Sri Amritsar Sahib-Bathinda roads.

PTI

Updated:May 14, 2018, 8:44 AM IST
Nitin Gadkari to Inaugurate Two Highway Projects in Punjab
File photo of union minister Nitin Gadkari.
Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will today inaugurate two road projects -- Zirakpur-Bathinda (NH 7) and Amritsar-Bathinda (NH54) -- in Punjab, state's minister Vijay Inder Singla said. Singla, Minister for Public Works Department (PWD), stated that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will preside over the function on May 14 "marking inaugural of Zirakpur-Bathinda and Sri Amritsar Sahib-Bathinda roads..."

Singla stated that the 216.35 km long Zirakpur-Bathinda stretch has been laid at a cost of Rs 3,188.70 crore, while the Amritsar-Bathinda stretch of 174.64 km has been laid at a cost of Rs 2,894 crore.



The Punjab minister said in an official release that 216.35 km long Zirakpur-Patiala-Sangrur-Barnala-Bathinda section includes two railway over bridges and 16 flyovers. Similarly, the project has one major bridge, 40 small bridges and 7 foot over bridges constructed in its way. The road also has 32 major junctions and 212 smaller junctions for tariff decongestion.

He stated that similarly, the Amritsar-Harike-Makhu- Zira-Talwandi-Faridkot-Kotkapura-Bathinda stretch of NH 54 has 3 railway over bridges and 5 flyovers.
The stretch also includes 3 big bridges, 53 small bridges and one foot over bridge.

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
