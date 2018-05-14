English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Nitin Gadkari to Inaugurate Two Highway Projects in Punjab
Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will preside over the function today marking inaugural of Zirakpur-Bathinda and Sri Amritsar Sahib-Bathinda roads.
File photo of union minister Nitin Gadkari.
Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will today inaugurate two road projects -- Zirakpur-Bathinda (NH 7) and Amritsar-Bathinda (NH54) -- in Punjab, state's minister Vijay Inder Singla said. Singla, Minister for Public Works Department (PWD), stated that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will preside over the function on May 14 "marking inaugural of Zirakpur-Bathinda and Sri Amritsar Sahib-Bathinda roads..."
Singla stated that the 216.35 km long Zirakpur-Bathinda stretch has been laid at a cost of Rs 3,188.70 crore, while the Amritsar-Bathinda stretch of 174.64 km has been laid at a cost of Rs 2,894 crore.
The Punjab minister said in an official release that 216.35 km long Zirakpur-Patiala-Sangrur-Barnala-Bathinda section includes two railway over bridges and 16 flyovers. Similarly, the project has one major bridge, 40 small bridges and 7 foot over bridges constructed in its way. The road also has 32 major junctions and 212 smaller junctions for tariff decongestion.
He stated that similarly, the Amritsar-Harike-Makhu- Zira-Talwandi-Faridkot-Kotkapura-Bathinda stretch of NH 54 has 3 railway over bridges and 5 flyovers.
The stretch also includes 3 big bridges, 53 small bridges and one foot over bridge.
Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 : All You Need to Know
Saturday 12 May , 2018
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 : All You Need to Know
Saturday 12 May , 2018 Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
