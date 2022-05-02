Nitin Gadkari Urges Auto Manufacturers to Diversify Towards Green Hydrogen, Other Biofuel

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday said his dream as Transport Minister is diversification of automobile industry towards ethanol, methanol, green hydrogen and others. “So, today, the most important, which I request you, you should think 50 years ahead. Presently, we have petrol and diesel cars. As Transport Minister, my dream is diversification of automobile industry towards ethanol, methanol, biodiesel, bio-CNG,…and green hydrogen," he said, addressing an event organised by the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) here.

He spoke highly of green hydrogen, describing it as major fuel in the future. “I was just telling chamber of commerce people, who met me, that green hydrogen is the future. Now, you can make green hydrogen not only from water, but you can make green hydrogen from organic waste," he said.

“Our dream is to export green hydrogen to the world," he said. On March 30, Gadkari rode in his new hydrogen-based electric car to Parliament.

Green hydrogen is generated from water and a vehicle runs on the same. The government is also working towards producing hydrogen from organic waste, Gadkari had said then while noting green hydrogen is cheaper than petrol. Gadkari has been pushing for the use of alternative fuel-powered vehicles.

Earlier, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 12 National Highway (NH) projects and 7 CRIF (central road infrastructure fund) projects at an event near the international airport on the city outskirts. The NH projects of a total length of 460 KM with an investment of Rs 8,000 crore would boost the inter-State connectivity by enabling seamless travel from Telangana to Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, he said on a social media platform.

Addressing a gathering after the inauguration of the projects, he said the national highway network in Telangana has been expanded from 2,511 kms in 2014 to 4,996 km by March 2022. In the last eight years, the NH network has been enhanced by 2,485 km. He assured me that it would further be increased in the future.

“I am happy today in Telangana two projects were inaugurated and the foundation stone has been laid for 17 projects. Whatever has been done is just only a trailer, the actual film is yet to start," the Union Minister said. The Union Minister said out of 33 districts in Telangana, 32 have already been linked with the NH network and the remaining one district would be connected soon.

He said the National Highway infrastructure would be improved in Telangana by spending Rs three lakh crore between 2014 and 2024. It would be of the standard of the United States. He said five out of the 26 green express highways being built in the country would be passing through Telangana.

Observing that Hyderabad was a major IT hub and engine of the country’s economic growth, he said the prosperity of Telangana would lead to the progress of the nation. Gadkari further said to make an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and achieve the Prime Minister’s dream of making India a USD 5-trillion economy, Telangana has also to be made prosperous and rich.

“I assure to fulfil this dream, international standard road infrastructure will be done in Telangana. I promise road infrastructure in the State will be equivalent to America before the end of 2024," he said. The Union Minister said the construction of roads would ensure progress, development, employment, poverty eradication and welfare of farmers.

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation V K Singh, Union Minister of Tourism G Kishan Reddy and Telangana Minister for Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy also spoke. Meanwhile, Prashant Reddy, in a release, took exception to alleged BJP activists raising slogans when he began to speak at the event.

Those who raised slogans when Prashant Reddy spoke calmed down after Kishan Reddy asked them not to cause such disturbance.

