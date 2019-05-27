English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nitin Gadkari's 62nd Birthday: Visionary Minister Who is Pushing for Future of Mobility in India
Gadkari is one of the key people in the Bharatmala Pariyojana, a centrally-sponsored and funded road and highways project of the Government of India.
File photo of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
Loading...
While global economies are going whole hog with automated technologies, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari displayed his administrative experience as he said that currently, the country has graver problems of employment to deal with than promulgation of automated cars.
Delivering a speech at the second edition of News18’s Tech and Auto Awards, the senior BJP leader and minister for roads and highways said, “driverless cars cannot be allowed now. India first needs to provide jobs to everybody. I am open to discussion but I don’t think that is a priority now.”
The award show that honoured tech and automotive innovations in the country was attended by the country’s top tech and auto honchos.
Further elaborating his point, Gadkari said, “The need of the hour is electric vehicles that are less polluting and more energy-efficient than cars running on conventional fossil fuels.”
The minister also raised concerns about self-driving cars taking over the jobs of cab drivers in the country.
Identifying manpower as one of India’s biggest strengths, Gadkari added, “We need technology, innovation, entrepreneurship, and electronics. But, at the same time, we have to protect the employment of the country’s youth.”
Driver shortage is a major problem in rural and tribal areas. According to a 2016 report by financial services firm Avendus, the acute scarcity of skilled drivers could hit 50 percent by 2020.
Gadkari further elucidated that there is a shortage of more than 2.2 million drivers in India at present.
As per reports, the global self-driving car market is expected to cross $65.3 billion by 2027. At present, the United States constitutes the largest market share at 39.08% and is poised to reach $24.04 billion by 2027. Compared to that, the sale of electric vehicles in India has soared by 37.5 percent in recent years, as per a report by the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles.
A couple of months back, Infosys announced that it had built India’s first indigenous driverless car. The then CEO & Managing Director of Infosys, Vishal Sikka showcased the futuristic driverless cart during a media briefing by the company in July.
Currently, the market is dominated by big players like Mercedes-Benz, General Motors, BMW, Toyota, and Tesla. In recent years, Internet-based companies Google and Uber have also forayed into the realm of driverless vehicles, Google with Waymo and Uber with Uber ATG. In India, Tata Elxsi, the Tata Group’s design and technology firm, has been working on self-driving cars.
With the government focussing more on turning India into a 100 percent electric vehicles by 2030, the fate of driverless cars in the country, as stated by Nitin Gadkari, remains uncertain.
Delivering a speech at the second edition of News18’s Tech and Auto Awards, the senior BJP leader and minister for roads and highways said, “driverless cars cannot be allowed now. India first needs to provide jobs to everybody. I am open to discussion but I don’t think that is a priority now.”
The award show that honoured tech and automotive innovations in the country was attended by the country’s top tech and auto honchos.
Further elaborating his point, Gadkari said, “The need of the hour is electric vehicles that are less polluting and more energy-efficient than cars running on conventional fossil fuels.”
The minister also raised concerns about self-driving cars taking over the jobs of cab drivers in the country.
Identifying manpower as one of India’s biggest strengths, Gadkari added, “We need technology, innovation, entrepreneurship, and electronics. But, at the same time, we have to protect the employment of the country’s youth.”
Driver shortage is a major problem in rural and tribal areas. According to a 2016 report by financial services firm Avendus, the acute scarcity of skilled drivers could hit 50 percent by 2020.
Gadkari further elucidated that there is a shortage of more than 2.2 million drivers in India at present.
As per reports, the global self-driving car market is expected to cross $65.3 billion by 2027. At present, the United States constitutes the largest market share at 39.08% and is poised to reach $24.04 billion by 2027. Compared to that, the sale of electric vehicles in India has soared by 37.5 percent in recent years, as per a report by the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles.
A couple of months back, Infosys announced that it had built India’s first indigenous driverless car. The then CEO & Managing Director of Infosys, Vishal Sikka showcased the futuristic driverless cart during a media briefing by the company in July.
Currently, the market is dominated by big players like Mercedes-Benz, General Motors, BMW, Toyota, and Tesla. In recent years, Internet-based companies Google and Uber have also forayed into the realm of driverless vehicles, Google with Waymo and Uber with Uber ATG. In India, Tata Elxsi, the Tata Group’s design and technology firm, has been working on self-driving cars.
With the government focussing more on turning India into a 100 percent electric vehicles by 2030, the fate of driverless cars in the country, as stated by Nitin Gadkari, remains uncertain.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vodafone Youth Offer on Prime is Giving You an Amazon Prime Subscription at Only Rs 499
- Taj Mahal Becomes First Indian Heritage Monument To Get Breastfeeding Room
- Deepika Padukone Flaunts Ruffled Yellow Saree by Sabyasachi for The Business of Fashion Event
- Arjun Rampal Hosts Grand Baby Shower for Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, See Pics
- ICC World Cup 2019 | England & Afghanistan Seek Winning Momentum in Final Warm-up Game
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results