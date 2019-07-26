Nitish Kumar Promotes Electric Vehicles, Reaches Bihar Assembly in Tata Tigor EV
Nitish Kumar travelled in the Tata Tigor EV and said that the car was both soundless and comfortable.
Tata Tigor in Bihar Assembly. (Image: EESL/ Twitter)
Seeking to send out a message of environment preservation, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrived at the state assembly in an electric car. As his vehicle arrived at the porch of the historic building that houses the bicameral legislature, he was presented with a bouquet by Transport Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Agarwal. While climbing the flight of stairs that lead into the assembly premises, Kumar was heard saying, "It is a pleasure travelling in this car. It is almost soundless and its design feels very comfortable while sitting inside".
Bihar joins the #emobility revolution! Hon'ble Chief Minister, @NitishKumar flagged off our #EV at the Bihar Legislative assembly & encouraged the state depts to adopt #emobility. Setting a precedent for others to emulate, he also included an #EV as his official vehicle. pic.twitter.com/p29AiBi7Se— EESL India (@EESL_India) July 25, 2019
Talking to reporters on the occasion, Agarwal said the car, which has been manufactured by Tata Motors, can cover a distance of 150 km upon being charged for four hours. "Factoring in the cost of electricity it can be said that the car, which is priced at Rs 11 lakh, costs 80 paise per kilometre. Besides economic viability, it also causes zero pollution. "We are in the process of installing charging points at 1, Anney Marg (the CM's residence which is about a kilometre and a half away) and here at the Vidhan Sabha," Agrawal added.
All such vehicles would have number plates in green to highlight their eco-friendly nature, the principal secretary said. Replying to queries from journalists who thrust their microphones inside the car as soon as the chief minister alighted, driver Ganesh said, "It is very easy to drive. There is no need to change gears frequently." In the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this month, an additional tax benefit of Rs 1.5 lakh was announced on payment of interest towards loans taken for the purchase of electric cars. It was seen as a measure taken by the Narendra Modi government to promote the use of eco-friendly cars.
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Is OnePlus 7 Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro?
-
Tuesday 16 July , 2019
HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: Balancing the art of work and play
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra Try Delhi's 'Fire Paan' and Their Reactions are Epic
- Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey Will Take On Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha on Christmas 2020
- Salman Khan's Sister Arpita is Expecting Her Second Child with Aayush Sharma: Report
- Hardik Pandya Shows Off His New 'Lion' Tattoo
- Every Hour 17 People Die in India Due to Road Accidents; Uttar Pradesh Most Dangerous – Infographic