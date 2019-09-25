NMRC to Introduce e-Cycles, e-Bikes For Noida Metro Commuters

There is a piece of good news for the metro commuters in Noida. After Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)’s decision to equip the metro stations with e-cycles, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has also decided to follow the league. In a bid to improve last-mile connectivity, the NMRC is planning to explore various multimodal options at the Aqua metro line. The board said that it will soon introduce e-bikes and cycles for the public. In addition, they will also have identified spots for parking lots near metro station and housing societies, a senior NMRC official said.

In an official statement to The Times of India, Ritu Maheshwari, chairman of the NMRC said, “We have identified spots for parking of electric bikes and cycles at the stations and other locations in the city. We are tying up with housing societies and colleges in Noida for providing such parking spaces and the Noida Authority will soon come out with bids for them. We will also improve the shuttle and feeder bus network soon.”

The decision was passed in a board meeting on Tuesday, September 24. While parking lots near nine metro stations have been identified, NMRC has also chosen about 50 locations around housing societies for parking. For the e-cycle sharing system, NMRC has signed an agreement with a private company. This company will be providing 10 cycles at eight metro stations, including sectors 51, 50, 76, 148, Pari Chowk, Knowledge Park 2, Alpha 1 and Delta 1. More cycles might be added later.

The cycles would be fitted with GPS so that they are not stolen. They will be two proposed rates for hiring the cycles. It is Rs 5 for five minutes or Rs 15 for half an hour, whereas Re 1 will be charged for every additional minute in both cases. For e-bikes, NMRC has identified five stations, including sectors 51, 76, 142, Alpha 1 and Delta 1. NMRC is still in the process of finalising a private company to run this system.

