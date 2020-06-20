No Consumer International Flights For Now, To Reach 33% Domestic Air Traffic Soon: Aviation Minister

The Minister of Civil Aviation in India, Hardeep Singh Puri, has shed some light about the future of air travel in India and how the services are set to be expanded in the coming days. The Minister has said that they aim to reach 33 per cent of domestic air traffic soon. He also added that the resumption of international flight operations is dependent on the response from other countries. This could be due to the fact that depending on the Coronavirus situation of different countries, they could be having different procedures and restrictions on flight services which ultimately affects the international flights operating to and from India.

The Minister added that as of now, India will continue with the repatriation flights until further decision.

Air India CMD, Pradeep Singh Kharola, added that they are currently working towards ramping up the capacity in order to meet demands and plan to operate more than 600 flights in the fourth phase of repatriation in July.

Recently, the government had decided to significantly increase the number of evacuation flights from the Gulf countries, Africa, Singapore and Malaysia under the Vande Bharat Mission.

The Indian government started the Vande Bharat mission on May 6 to help stranded people reach their destinations through special international flights amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"Took decisions to significantly ramp up evacuation operations from Gulf countries, Singapore, Malaysia & Africa at a meeting to review operations under Vande Bharat Mission with Civil Aviation Secretary, Air India CMD, Airports Authority of India (AAI) Chairman and officials of Ministry of External Affairs," Puri had said on Twitter.

India suspended international and domestic passenger flights on March 23 and March 25, respectively. While domestic passenger services resumed on May 25, international passenger services continue to remain suspended in India.