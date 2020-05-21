No Decision on Resumption of International Flights, Observing Domestic Operations: MoCA

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced in his press conference that decision on resumption of international flights is yet to be taken. The Vande Bharat repatriation flights, however, will continue, but as of now, the ministry is focusing on the domestic operations. The minister said that currently, they are going to observe how the domestic operations perform and then take the experience and learning from these flights in order to make a decision on international flights in the future.

The Minister also said that they are observing how other means of public transport is doing in the coming days. He added that there is currently a problem of local transport which needs to be cleared out and is waiting for services like railways and buses to resume in order to be able to serve those better who wish to take an international flight in the future.

Apart from this, the Civil Aviation Ministry has directed all air carriers to adhere to the lower and upper limits of fares prescribed by it during the period of COVID-19 pandemic. At the recently held press conference, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said fare structure has been decided such that both airlines and flyers benefit from the ticket price.

The pricing has been decided basis the flight duration, which is divided into 7 sections:

1st section - less than 40 min



2nd section - 40-60 min



3rd section - 60-90 min



4th section - 90-120 min



5th section - 120-150 min



6th section - 150-180 min



7th section - 180-210 min

You can read more about it by clicking here.

Also Read: Here’s a Complete Step-by-Step Guide of What You Have to Do For Your Next Flight, From Taxi to Airport and Back