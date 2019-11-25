Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

No Decision on Uber's London Operation as Licence Set to Expire on November 25

Londo's transport regulator refused to renew Uber's licence citing shortcomings in the ride-sharing app's approach to criminal offences and driver background checks.

Reuters

Updated:November 25, 2019, 5:28 PM IST
Uber Partners With DMRC For Kiosks in 50 Stations by H1 2019
Representational image (Image: Reuters)

London's transport regulator said on Monday it has yet to decide on whether to renew Uber's operating licence in the city after a media report said the taxi app would lose its right to take rides in Britain's capital.

LBC radio reported on Monday, the day the Silicon Valley firm's licence expires in London, that Uber will not receive a new licence in one of its most important markets, citing several unnamed sources.

A spokesman at Transport for London (TfL) said no decision has been made. Uber declined to comment.

Uber and TfL have been engaged in a long-running battle since the authority rejected a renewal request in 2017, citing shortcomings it said it found in the firm's approach to reporting serious criminal offences and driver background checks, prompting legal action.

A judge in 2018 then granted Uber a probationary 15-month licence, after the Silicon Valley-based company had made several changes to its business model.

In September, TfL gave Uber just a two-month extension, far short of the maximum possible five years, and imposed further conditions covering ride-sharing, appropriate insurance and driver document checks.

Ahead of the latest decision, Uber said it would introduce measures such as a discrimination button enabling drivers and riders to report abuse, enhanced safety training for drivers and a direct connection to the emergency services.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh


