No Mandatory Quarantine for Passengers Flying on Domestic Flights Starting from May 25: Aviation Minister

In a digital press conference held on Thursday, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri confirmed that there will be no mandatory quarantine for passengers on domestic flights.

The ministry, earlier this week, announced that flight operations on domestic routes will resume on May 25 in a calibrated manner connecting major airports. All airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May, 2020. This announcement has come days after our sources accessed the information that the Government of India is in discussion with airlines to start scheduled commercial flight services post the third phase of lockdown gets over. However, due to differences with various state governments, the resumption got delayed.

The minister later tweeted that centre alone can't decide on when and where domestic flights will fly once the lockdown is lifted. States have to play an important role and decide if they will allow flights to operate from their respective airports.

The tweet read, "It is not up to Ministry of Civil Aviation or centre alone to decide on resuming domestic flights. In the spirit of cooperative federalism, the govt of states where these flights will take off & land should be ready to allow civil aviation operations."

The flights, once operational, will have to operate in a limited capacity and will connect major cities. Keeping in mind the safety of the passengers and the staff involved in the functioning of a flight, SOPs have been issued for passengers as well as carriers.