No More COVID-19 Negative Test Needed for Domestic Flight Passengers at Goa Airport

Goa Airport on Tuesday announced it had done away with a rule which laid down that domestic travellers must carry COVID-19 negative certificates on arrival. The move came after the Union Home Ministry issued guidelines as part of 'Unlock 4' under which many restrictions in place for the coronavirus outbreak were eased.

In a tweet, Goa Airport said, "As per announcements by the Govt of Goa restrictions on interstate travel have been removed in line with guidelines of Govt of India. No more Covid19 negative report and no more test requirements for Domestic travellers." In another tweet, it said, "Goa Intn'l Airport on an upswing. Air India starts the connection between Goa and Surat from 6th Sept onwards. The flight initially on Sundays, arriving Goa from Surat at 1005 hrs and departing to Surat at 1105 hrs."

The Ministry of Civil Aviation in its latest notification permitted Indian airlines to increase the number of domestic passenger flights to 60 per cent of their pre-COVID services. On June 26, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had allowed the airlines to operate a maximum of 45 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights.

The ministry had restarted domestic passenger services from May 25, after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. However, the airlines were allowed to operate not more than 33 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights. Modifying its previous order of June 26 where it had put the 45 per cent limit on the number of domestic flights, the ministry issued an order on Wednesday stating that, "45 per cent capacity may be read as 60 per cent capacity." The average occupancy rate in domestic flights since their resumption in India on May 25 has been around 50-60 per cent only.

(With inputs from PTI)