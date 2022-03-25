No Need For Motorists to Carry Driving License Anymore: Here’s How

As per the notification issued by the central government based on the amendment to the 1989 Motor Vehicles Act, it is no longer necessary to keep a driving licence or RC (Registration Card) book at hand. Instead, you can store these documents in the mParivahan mobile app and produce them to the authorities when asked. This is 100 per cent. acceptable, authenticated, and convenient for the users.

Here is the simple step-by-step process of adding your Driving Licence details to the mParivahan app:

Step 1: First, download the mParivahan app from the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Sign up using your mobile number. You will get an OTP. Enter and register on the app.

Step 3: Now, you have two choices – DL (Driving Licence) & RC (Registration Certificate).

Step 4: Enter your DL number.

Step 5: To generate a virtual DL, click on “Add To My Dashboard”

Step 6: Enter DOB and your DL will be added to your ‘Dashboard’.

On the top of the screen, click on the Dashboard button to see your Virtual Driving Licence, once you click on it the complete details of your DL and a QR code will appear. This code is used by the authorities to scan and obtain all the required information of the specified documents. One can add the details of the RC book of their vehicles, as well, to the app.

On the mParivahan app, one can add multiple vehicles owned by the individual or used by the individual. For instance, a husband driving a vehicle registered by his wife can add the details of the vehicle on his app as well. Similarly, details of the driving licence can be added to multiple mobile devices.

The mParivahan app is made under the Digital India Initiative to make processes related to information verification smooth and less cumbersome. The app is available to download in the Google Play Store and the Apple app store.

