No Need to Carry Pass to Cross Border if You Have Confirmed Air Ticket: Noida Police

People from Noida and Greater Noida with a confirmed flight or train ticket will not require any pass to travel to Delhi, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said on Friday. The decision has been taken in view of resumption of passenger flights and rail services in the coming days, the police said.







At present the Noida-Delhi border is sealed for movement except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration. The central government has decided to resume some domestic flights from May 25 and some train services from June 1 for which online bookings have also resumed, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Ashutosh Dwivedi said.

Hence, all police personnel will ensure that all such people having confirmed flight or train tickets are permitted to travel to the airport or railway stations. These people do not require any other 'pass' for their movement, Dwivedi said in an order.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the administration had in April sealed the Noida-Delhi border for movement except for some exempted services. The move, officials had said, was aimed at combating COVID-19 transmission as several of the coronavirus cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar could be traced to Delhi.

