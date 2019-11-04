Take the pledge to vote

No Peak-Pricing on Ola Rides in Delhi from November 4-15 to Suppport Odd-Even Scheme

Ola will try to ensure maximum availability of its vehicles once the Odd-Even scheme comes into effect and forego surge pricing.

Updated:November 4, 2019, 10:43 AM IST
Ride-hailing major Ola on Saturday announced that there will be no peak pricing on rides during the period of the Odd-Even scheme in New Delhi between November 4-15. The company will also work closely with its driver-partners to ensure maximum availability of vehicles during peak hours as well as during the staggered timings identified by the government to serve additional demand on the platform. "As an organization that is committed to building for the future, Ola extends its support to the Delhi Government's initiative to curb pollution. The implementation of the Odd-Even Scheme offers an opportunity to further unlock the potential of shared mobility," Arun Srinivas, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Ola said in a statement.

"We are ensuring that all our services across cabs, autos, bikes and shared cabs, will be available to serve citizens," he added. According to the company, hundreds of thousands of driver-partners logging on to the Ola platform during peak hours will help ensure the successful implementation of the Odd-Even Scheme by the government, by reducing the number of unshared vehicles from the roads of the National Capital.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
