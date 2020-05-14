No Stamping on Boarding Passes at Airports Across India to Avoid Contact with Passengers

News18.com has learned from top sources that Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, the nodal agency for airport security has asked CISF not to stamp boarding passes of the passengers. More than 100 security personnel from CISF, the paramilitary force responsible for airport security, have been tested positive for Coronavirus.

The BCAS has asked airport operators to have CCTVs at the appropriate height to record the passengers. The video footage will be maintained for 30 days and CISF will be able to access it in case of need.

The idea of not stamping boarding pass is to avoid personal contact with the passengers. CISF has already proposed not to do body search of passengers.

As govt is planning to resume domestic flight services by May 15, they have laid down a detailed SOP for resuming the flight services, some of which include no catering for a flight duration of under two hours, and no cabin baggage. However, these SOPs are not yet finalized.

The flights, once operational, will have to operate in a limited capacity and will connect major cities. Keeping in mind the safety of the passengers and the staff involved in the functioning of a flight, SOPs will be placed and only healthy people will be allowed to travel.

Recently, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has made operational several technology-based unique facilities at Delhi Airport, including specially designed UV (ultraviolet) based tunnels to disinfect checkpoint trays and baggage, mobile UV tower to disinfect surfaces in the terminal area and handheld UV devices. In addition, passenger trolley disinfection system and walk-in shoe sanitizer mats will also be made available for passenger safety.