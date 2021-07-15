Effective from 15th July 2021, tourists originating from South Asian countries (Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka) are allowed to travel to the Maldives. However, tourists traveling from South Asian countries are not permitted to check-in or stay at tourist facilities in inhabited islands until 30th July 2021.

All tourists, including those who have completed the prescribed dose(s) of Covid19 vaccines, must hold a negative result for a nucleic acid test (PCR test) for Covid19, with a sample taken within 96 hours prior to departure to the Maldives from the first port of embarkation en-route to the Maldives. However, children below one year old are exempt from the requirement of the PCR test.

Here’s the latest flight schedule, timing and more on the travel to Maldives -

Go First (Go Air)

Erstwhile Go Air and now Go First Airlines is planning to operate flights from Male, capital of Maldives to Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai from July 15th onwards. As per the roaster of Go First, the flight operate biweekly on Thursdays and Sundays for 20 days, followed by increase in frequency to four days a week, adding Wednesday and Saturday from August 4. Go First will gradually increase the flights to daily basis from September 3.

As for the timings, from Delhi, the Go First flight will fly at 10.15 AM and land at Male International Airport at 1:45 PM in the afternoon. The flight will return on the same day starting at 2:45 PM from Male and land in Delhi at 7:15 PM in the evening. From Mumbai and Bengaluru, the flights will land at Malé Airport at 12:05 PM and 1:05 PM respectively.

IndiGo

Another low-cost air carrier from India and also the country’s largest air company will be connecting Male directly to Mumbai, Kochi and Bengaluru. IndiGo will only operate single flight a week from Kochi and Bengaluru, while from Mumbai, bi-weekly flights will be operated on Fridays and Saturdays. Daily flights are also on cards starting July 20.

Rules for entering Maldives

- No mandatory quarantine on arrival

- International passengers need to carry a negative RT-PCR test report before entering the island nation

- PCR test on arrival for those who show COVID-19 symptoms

- Mandatory to fill health declaration form on the Maldives immigration portal 24-hour before departure

- Visa on arrival for Indian nationals on a valid passport

- Confirmed hotel and return flight tickets.

