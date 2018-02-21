No Time-Frame Decided on All Electric Car Fleet in India: Union Minister Anant Geete

The government has not set any time-frame for achieving an all-electric car fleet in the country, Union Minister Anant Geete said. The minister said the government wants to encourage adoption of electric mobility by changing people’s mindsets and cooperation of the automobile industry.Geete’s statement assumes significance as Union ministers, including Piyush Goyal, have in the past talked about achieving all-electric car fleet by 2030.However, Secretary in the Department of Heavy Industry Asha Ram Sihag said the emissions roadmap in the draft Auto Policy is such that to achieve it, people will have to migrate to electric mobility.“The whole world is moving towards electric mobility, therefore, we also need to embrace it, else we will lag behind. But we have not decided on any time-frame,” Geete said addressing a press conference.Asked about statements being made in the past about a 2030 deadline for achieving all-electric fleet, he said the Heavy Industry Ministry has not decided any timeframe on achieving it.“Our efforts are towards encouraging adoption of electric mobility. We need to create a mindset first. We will only be able to achieve electric mobility with cooperation from the industry because they are the ones manufacturing vehicles, not the government,” Geete said.“Only electric car by 2030...existing cars may take a little longer to replace. But the government is working on a framework to see what we can do on promoting electric vehicle. Niti Aayog is currently tasked with preparing a futuristic vision for electric vehicles," Union Minister Goyal had said earlier.Geete said the Government wants to accord priority to public transport to push mass adoption of electric mobility.“The new auto policy entails an emissions roadmap till 2028. The roadmap is such that to achieve it people will have to migrate to electric mobility,” Sihag said.“We are not in a hurry. We are giving a 10-year timeframe to the industry to achieve the emissions roadmap,” Geete said.The Minister said support is being derived from PSUs like BHEL, REIL and the Centre has appealed to states to set up charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.Besides, he said Research is underway through BHEL and other institutions on Advanced Ultra Super Critical Technology in Thermal Power.“In the future, if we want to enhance our thermal power capacity and set up power plants we will have to embrace this technology,” said the Minister.