No Time to Die: James Bond to Ride Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC XE in latest 007 Movie

The name is Bond, James Bond and his choices of wheels are second to none. But here’s the thing, while we usually associate Mr Bond with cars like the iconic Aston Martin DB5, in his latest outing, called as ‘No Time to Die’, James Bond will also be seen on a Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC XE. This is visible on one of the posters of the upcoming James Bond movie wherein Daniel Craig, the actor playing the role of James Bond, can be seen sitting on the motorcycle.





As per the British premium bikemaker Triumph, design workshop team collaborated with the stunt team from the film to configure several feature motorcycles, including the special preparation of Tiger 900 and Scrambler 1200 models for extreme and dynamic action sequences. And yes, the former is the latest generation of Triumph's popular Tiger series of motorcycles which was unveiled to the world just recently.

James Bond stunt coordinator Lee Morrison said: “Triumph gave us early Tiger 900 prototypes before launch so we could film in three key locations well before the bike’s official reveal. I have to say that we have literally thrown everything at them. Big craggy sharp rocks, deep boggy mud, high speeds, big jumps and huge climbs and descents across a variety of conditions. The Tigers really have stood up to the task incredibly well, with no mechanical issues, and to me, this really proves their go-anywhere credentials.”

The latest James Bond movie No Time to Die will release globally on March 2, 2020.