No Toll Tax For Journalists Across India - Arvind Kejriwal Requests Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal writes to Union Minister @nitin_gadkari: Journalists should get an exemption from toll tax all over the country ! — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 4, 2019

Why not ladies & senior citizens too shd be exempted from toll tax? — R.K. Yadav (@rawrkyadav) February 6, 2019

In a strange move by Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister has requested Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to exempt journalists from paying toll taxes across India. The Aam Aadmi Party has shared the Kejriwal's request made to the Minister of Road Transportation, Highways and Shipping on Twitter.A tweet shared by the official handle of Aam Aadmi party read – "Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has sought an exemption for journalists from paying toll tax all over the country. In a letter to the Union Min for Road, Transport & National Highways Nitin Gadkari, he has sought the exemption for journalists all over country from paying toll taxes."Arvind Kejriwal said that some journalists from Haryana sought tax exemption in the state and he feels the request is genuine - "Some journalists from Haryana met me & requested that they should be exempted from paying toll tax in Haryana. I think this demand of the journalists is very genuine and must be accepted," said the tweet.He further added – "I think & thus request you to please exempt journalists all over the country be exempted from paying toll tax". Currently only the President, Prime Minister, Governors, Chief Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, Judges, MPs, and Emergency Services are exempt from paying toll taxes among others.We are not sure what triggered this demand from the AAP supremo, but the reactions on Twitter suggest people are not happy with his take on toll exemption. One Twitter user said - "Why not ladies & senior citizens too shd be exempted from toll tax?"We have no update if Nitin Gadkari has responded to this request of Arvind Kejriwal, but will keep you updated on the further proceedings.