Lockdown 5.0: No Vehicle Pass Needed for Inter-State, Intra-State Travel As Govt Eases Restrictions

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of areas outside the Containment Zones. In its new set, the MHA has confirmed that there shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of person and goods.

No separate permission or approval or e-permit will be required for such movements. However, if a State/ UT, based on reasons of public health and its assessment of the situation, proposes to regulate the movement of persons, it will give wide publicity in advance regarding the restrictions to be placed on such movement, and the related procedures to be followed.

The new guidelines will come into effect on from June 1 and will be implemented till June 30, 2020. The current phase of re-opening, according to the MHA, will have an economic focus. MHA order of March 24, 2020 imposed a strict lockdown throughout the country. Only essential activities were permitted. All other activities were prohibited.

Subsequently, in a graded manner and keeping the overarching objective of containing the spread of COVID-19 in view, the lockdown measures have been relaxed. MHA announced that the new guidelines have been issued based on extensive consultations with States and UTs.

