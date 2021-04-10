Noida Authority Admits 45 Out of 85 Traffic Signals Not Working After RTI Query

There are 85 traffic signals in Noida of which 45 are not in working condition at present, the Noida Authority has said in response to a query made under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. Also, maintenance contracts have been made only for 40 traffic lights with two firms at a cost of approximately Rs 62 lakh, it stated.

The RTI query was made by city-based rights activist Amit Gupta. The Noida Authority said it receives inputs about non-functional traffic lights from the Traffic Police and citizens of the city time to time and takes action accordingly.

At present there are 85 traffic signals in Noida of which 45 are not working currently, it stated. “The proposal for maintenance of 45 non-working traffic signals has been sent for the approval to higher authorities and waiting for the approval," it added.

The Noida and Greater Noida police began stringent checking of vehicles from April 1. Under this drive, traffic police officials are verifying the documents of all types of vehicles. Incomplete or updated documents will attract heavy penalties as the relaxation given to vehicle owners is expiring on March 31.

The Gautam Buddha Nagar police has started alerting vehicle owners several days in advance that they should renew their vehicle driving licence, fitness certificate and other necessary documents.

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic in the year 2020, the government extended the validity date of the vehicle documents to March 31 2021, offering relief to the people. The extension also included other important documents such as fitness certificates.

The validity of the documents about to expire in February 2020 was extended by the central government due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the nationwide lockdown. As per the Noida administration, no further notification has been received from the Centre for extension beyond March 31.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here