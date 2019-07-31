Noida Biker Slaps, Bites Traffic Cop’s Finger After Being Stopped for Driving on Wrong Side

A motorcycle rider in his late twenties was arrested for allegedly slapping a traffic head constable and biting two of his fingers when he was stopped for driving on the wrong side of the road near Ghanta Chowk in Surajpur area of Greater Noida.

The accused, Shailesh Kumar Sharma, is from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr and lives in a rented accommodation in Noida's Bhangel area. According to a complaint filed by head constable Kunwar Pal Singh, the incident occurred at around 9:40 am on Monday when he was on duty at Surajpur Ghanta Chowk.

"He came from Dadri side on a motorcycle, bearing registration number UP13 AP 6239, and since there were barricades that prevented vehicles from moving towards Surajpur road, he took a wrong side turn that caused a traffic train," ToI quoted the head constable saying. The head constable said he immediately walked up to Sharma and took out the key of his motorbike. “But Sharma got angry and he caught me by the collar and slapped me,” Singh was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

He further alleged that when he defended himself, Sharma grabbed his left hand and bit two of his fingers. “He bit my left middle and index fingers. I cried out in pain and called my colleagues to the spot for help,” Hindustan Times quoted Singh as saying. The head constable said that the other traffic police personnel and some bystanders rushed to his rescue and nabbed Shailesh Kumar Sharma.

The traffic police said it was found that Sharma did not have his motorbike's registration papers and he allegedly attacked the police constable to try and flee. "He neither had a driving license nor any other documents, like registration certificate or insurance. He probably attacked me in order to escape police inquiry," ToI quoted Singh saying. The head traffic constable dialled the police helpline number after which a team from the Surajpur police station reached the spot and arrested Shailesh Kumar Sharma.

Munish Chauhan, the SHO of Surajpur police station said that the accused has been under IPC sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code. Chauhan added that the accused is unemployed. He was arrested and his motorcycle has been seized. He was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.