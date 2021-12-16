Noida to Get India's Largest Heliport After Uttar Pradesh Govt Approves Project

After clearing decks for the upcoming airport at Jewar, near Nodia, the region is also all set to get the country’s largest heliport. The Uttar Pradesh government has given approval for the port project that is designed for helicopter take-offs and landings, under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

As per TOI report, the Noida Development Authority has been working on this project for the last five years and the state government has given them a nod to commence formalities related to construction and floating a tender for the same. Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari corroborated the development and said the port will be based on the lines of the upcoming Jewar airport model, which is few kilometres away. The report also mentions that the upcoming port will be set up in Sector 151A, near the Yamuna Expressway at a land parcel of 9.35 acres in Kambakshpur village, near to the Expressway.

ALSO READ: Kia Carens 7-Seater SUV Unveiled, India Launch in First Quarter of 2021

The authorities intend to offer the land and development rights to a private agency for a time span of 30 years after all parties sign a concession agreement. Interested party/agency will have to share the revenue with the authorities and the highest bidder who qualifies in the bidding exercise will be awarded the project’s construction rights. Furthermore, the modern heliport will be built at a cost of approximately Rs 45 crores and will be able to operate big and small choppers.

The report also cites that the Noida Authority is planning to develop the heliport with four aprons, these will have the capacity to house 10 helicopters at any given time. Among the salient features, the port will have a 15 metre tall air traffic control system (ATC) and 50-car parking lot. Additionally, over 500 sqm of land will be earmarked to build the terminal building, which is designed in a way to cater at least twenty passengers can be directed to the take-off site at the same time.

Also Watch:

The Authority expects the heliport help regular and working commuters to reach the upcoming Noida International airport in Jewar and the existing Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. The authorities are also planning to start shuttle services to nearby tourist destinations to improve tourism.

Source

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.