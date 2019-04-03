Noida Traffic Police Collects Rs 51.43 Lakh for Traffic Violations in March, Issues Over 40,000 Challans

The Noida Traffic Police has collected Rs 51.43 lakh in fines for violation of traffic rules in March, a whopping 59 per cent jump from the previous month, according to officials. As many as 40,061 vehicles and 13,505 offenders were issued challans, totalling Rs 1.34 crore, for violating road traffic rules last month, an official said."However, only 33 per cent of the offenders paid up the fine money which led to a total recovery of Rs 51.43 lakh," Traffic Inspector Ravindra Kumar Vashishtha said. In February, January, December, November and October, the Noida Traffic Police had issued 43,001, 26,277, 32,645, 68,147 and 32,345 challans, respectively, he said.Rs 32.28 lakh in February, Rs 29.48 lakh in January, Rs 25.04 lakh in December, Rs 18.96 lakh in November, Rs 19.08 lakh in October were recovered in penalties, he said. "Altogether 2,42,476 challans have been issued in last six months amounting to Rs 8.39 crore. The total revenue collected during the period is Rs 1.76 crore," the official said.According to traffic officials, the recovery amount is improving due to the introduction of easier ways of remitting the penalty, like e-wallet Paym. They said the situation would improve further because with the registration of new vehicles the mobile phone numbers of the owners are linked and it has become easier to send e-challans to them.