Honda Reopens 155 Dealerships Across India After Lockdown Relaxation

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), has announced that 155 dealership facilities have re-opened so far across the country after getting necessary approvals from local authorities to restart operations. This includes 118 showrooms and 155 service outlets cumulatively. The dealerships had started opening sequentially after a significant easing of restrictions on economic activities by the government last week. HCIL is closely working with all dealership to ensure strict adherence to the comprehensive guidelines of sanitization, safety & distancing in line with government norms as well as specified by the company.

The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the dealerships include preparation before the restart of operations in terms of facility readiness, equipment fitness check, availability of personal protective and sanitization equipment, manpower readiness and sanitization. Once the operation starts, there is a heightened focus on Contactless Customer experience with extensive use of digitalized mediums for product explanation and online means of communication for all sales and service needs. Specific protocols are to be followed for entry into dealership facility, pre-sales customer test drives, sales activity, receiving cars for service, road tests, shop floor handling and finally delivering the car back to the customer. These safety guidelines are being applied across the facility including customer areas, back office, shop floor, parts storage and other areas.

Mr. Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “At HCIL, ensuring safety for everyone is paramount to us, for which we and our dealers' partners are taking all measures of sanitization, safety and distancing at both showroom and workshops. We would like to assure our customers that our dealerships are geared up to welcome them and providing a safe, secure and contactless environment during their visit. With the gradual opening of dealerships in the coming days, our objective is to reignite the joy of buying for our customers at a time when personal mobility will gain extreme significance. The dealerships will increasingly be able to focus on servicing vehicles being used by essential service staff like doctors as also for breakdown vehicles.”

