North Eastern Railway Extends The Operation of 3 Pairs of Trains

Passenger traffic has increased on trains because of the summer holidays. There is a heavy rush now on many trains. Indian Railways is taking several steps for the convenience of the passengers. Railways has increased the number of temporary and permanent coaches in existing trains. The operation of several trains is being extended.

Recently, the North Eastern Railway has decided to extend the operation of three pairs of trains. A large number of passengers will be benefited from this decision. These weekly special trains operate between Gorakhpur-Bandra, Gorakhpur-Amritsar, and Gorakhpur-Ernakulam.

According to Pankaj Kumar Singh, spokesperson of North Eastern Railway, the extension of the operation period of the special trains being run will be done as follows-

-Train No. 05053 Gorakhpur-Bandra Terminus will run every Friday till July 29.

– Train No. 05054 Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur will run every Saturday till July 30.

– Train No. 05005 Gorakhpur-Amritsar weekly special train will run on every Friday till July 29.

– Train No. 0506 Amritsar-Gorakhpur special train will run every Saturday till July 30.

– Train No. 05303 Gorakhpur-Ernakulam will operate every Saturday till July 30.

– Train No. 05304 Ernakulam-Gorakhpur will run on every Monday till August 1.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.