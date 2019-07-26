Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

North Korea's Air Koryo to Begin Direct Flights to Macau From August 2

Macau, famous for its gambling industry, has a history with North Korea. The half-brother of leader Kim Jong Un was living in exile in Macau with his wife and children before he was poisoned.

PTI

Updated:July 26, 2019, 6:29 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
North Korea's Air Koryo to Begin Direct Flights to Macau From August 2
An Air Koryo Kim airplane is seen at Pudong International Airport (File Photo: Reuters)
Loading...

North Korea's national airline Air Koryo will resume direct flights from Pyongyang to the gambling enclave of Macau next week after a 15-year hiatus, the Chinese territory's civil aviation authority said. With the re-launch of the route, Macau will become the fourth city with a regularly scheduled flight to the North Korean capital after Beijing and Shenyang in China and Vladivostok in Russia. Macau's civil aviation authority said in a statement that it had "approved Air Koryo to operate flights between Pyongyang and Macau" twice a week, starting from August 2.

Air Koryo previously operated a flight between the two cities between 1996 and 2004, the statement added. Macau, often dubbed the "Las Vegas of Asia" for its massive gambling industry, has a history with North Korea. Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was living in exile in Macau with his wife and children before he was poisoned in a brazen assassination in Kuala Lumpur airport in 2017. Macau's gambling mogul Stanley Ho opened Casino Pyongyang in North Korea in 1999.

China is by far the biggest source of tourists for the isolated North, with direct flights and a long land border connecting the neighbours, and tens of thousands believed to visit every year

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram