North Western Railway Cancels 10 Trains Due to Interlocking, Doubling Work

The North Western Railway has cancelled at least ten trains due to the doubling and interlocking work at the New Katni junction of the Jabalpur division. This block will affect the trains operating to Durg, Ajmer, Kolkata, Madar, Bikaner, Puri, Visakhapatnam, and Bhagat Ki Kothi.

Apart from the cancelled trains, a few others will be diverted until the work is completed. The work at the New Katni Junction will be completed by September 29.

Top showsha video

Below are the trains cancelled by the North Western Railways

Train No. 18207, Durg-Ajmer rail service will remain cancelled on September 19 and September 26

Train number 18208, Ajmer-Durg rail service will remain cancelled on September 20 and September 27

Train No. 19607, from the Kolkata to Madar train service will remain cancelled on September 22 and September 29.

Train No. 19608, Madar-Kolkata rail service will remain cancelled on September 19 and September 26.

Train number 18213, arriving from Durg to Ajmer rail service will remain cancelled on September 18 and 25, and on October 2.

Train number 18214, Ajmer-Durg rail service will remain cancelled on September 19, 26, and on October 3.

Train No. 20471, the Bikaner-Puri rail service will remain cancelled on September 18, 25, and on October 2.

Train number 20472, Puri – Bikaner train service will remain cancelled on September 21, 28, and on October 5.

Train No. 18573, Visakhapatnam-Bhagat Ki Kothi train service will remain cancelled on September 22 and 29.

Train No. 18574, Bhagat Ki Kothi – Visakhapatnam train service will remain cancelled on September 24 and October 1.

For more information, check the Indian Railways official website

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here