North Western Railway Temporarily Increases Number Of Coaches In Two Pairs Of Trains

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: Passenger traffic has increased in trains because of the summer holidays and a heavy rush can be seen on many trains. For the convenience of the railway passengers, North Western Railway has decided to increase the number of temporary coaches in two pairs of trains. With the addition of these coaches, passengers will be able to get more berths.

ALSO READ: Indian Railways Cancels 170 Trains Today on June 11

According to the spokesperson of North Western Railway, because of increased passenger traffic, the number of coaches is being increased to two pairs of trains on a temporary basis. This will be applicable as follows:-

Temporary increase of one-second sleeper class coach in train number 14646/14645, Jammu Tawi – Jaisalmer – Jammu Tawi from June 11 to June 16 and from Jaisalmer from June 13 to June 18.

Temporary increase of one-second sleeper class coach in train number 14662/14661, Jammu Tawi – Barmer – Jammu Tawi from June 12 to June 15 and from Barmer from June 14 to June 17.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and watch Top Videos and Live TVhere.