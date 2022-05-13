North Western Railways To Run Extra Summer Special Trains On Tirupati Route

For the convenience of the passengers, North Western Railway has now decided to extend the operation of Dehar Ka Balaji (Jaipur) - Tirupati - Dehar Ka Balaji (Jaipur) Summer Superfast Weekly Special by 2 trips.

The North Western Railway has decided to extend the operation of the summer special train for the pilgrims visiting the Tirumala Lord Balaji temple. With this decision, the North Western Railway has provided a big relief to the pilgrims who want to visit the revered temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

The North Western Railway has taken this decision considering that there was public demand to extend the operation of the train operating between Dehar ka Balaji (Jaipur) - Tirupati. Due to the demand of passengers, the operation period of this train has been increased in the past as well.

Therefore, for the convenience of the passengers, the Railways has now decided to extend the operation of Dehar Ka Balaji (Jaipur) –Tirupati - Dehar Ka Balaji (Jaipur) Summer Superfast Weekly Special by 2 trips.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran, Spokesperson of North Western Railway, for the convenience of the passengers, the railway is extending the operation of Train No. 09715/09716 Dehar Ka Balaji (Jaipur) - Tirupati - Dehar Ka Balaji (Jaipur) Summer Superfast Weekly Special from Dehar ka Balaji on May 21 and May 28 (2 trips) and from Tirupati on May 24 and May 31 (2 trips).

Similarly, the operating period of Train No. 09716, Tirupati - Dehar Ka Balaji (Jaipur) Special train service has already been extended from May 10 to May 17 (2 trips). Railways have made it clear that after the extension of the operation, the timings and stoppages of the special train will remain the same.

