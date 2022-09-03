Northeastern Railway to Operate This Weekly Special Train From Gomti Nagar, Check Details

Indian Railways takes adequate measures to deal with the increased demand for seats in trains during festive seasons and holidays. The railway authorities introduce special trains, add more coaches to existing trains and also increase frequency of trains on different routes to ease the rush. The Northeastern Railway has decided to temporarily operate the Gorakhpur-Hyderabad-Gorakhpur weekly special train from Gomti Nagar station in Lucknow.

According to the Northeastern Railway spokesperson, the train number 02575/02576 Hyderabad – Gorakhpur – Hyderabad weekly special train will be operated from Gomti Nagar for the convenience of the passengers. In addition to this, two more rounds will be added between Hyderabad – Gomti Nagar – Hyderabad. The train timings and number of coaches, however, will continue to stay the same.

Train No, 02575 Hyderabad – Gorakhpur special weekly train will be running from Hyderabad to Gomti Nagar in two trips on September 2 and 9. The train will terminate at Gomti Nagar and not travel further till Gorakhpur.

Train No. 02576 Gorakhpur – Hyderabad weekly special train will be running from Gomti Nagar to Hyderabad in two trips on September 4 and 11. The train will run from Gomti Nagar instead of Gorakhpur and will remain partially cancelled from Gorakhpur to Gomti Nagar.

A lot of such changes are being made to weekly special trains by railway authorities to improve the convenience of the passengers. The occupancy, timetable and everything is being constantly improved so that the passengers can have a hassle-free train journey. The railway authorities are taking different steps like increasing the number of coaches and frequency of trains to meet the increased demand during festive and holiday seasons.

Strict rules are being applied to keep the trains and railways stations clean. People without tickets are fined and the offense is dealt with according to protocol. Checking has become more regular and stricter to stop the misuse and overcrowding of trains.

